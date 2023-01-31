The second season of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is one of the new arrivals on Disney+ this February.
The new season of the animated family sitcom reboot starring all your favorites -- Penny Proud, Oscar, Trudy, Suga Mama and more -- hits the streaming platform on Feb. 1.
More episodes of "National Treasure: Edge of History" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" also arrive on Disney+ this February.
Plus don't miss a new special short from Pixar Animation Studios, "Carl's Date," featuring Carl Fredricksen from "Up," which arrives on the platform Feb. 10.
A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.
Check out the full list of Feb. arrivals on Disney+ below.
Feb. 1
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Dead End Express" (S1)
- "Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" (S1, S2, S3)
- "Puppy Dog Pals" (S5, 3 episodes)
- "O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu" (S1)
- "The Chorus: Success, Here I Go," Season 1 Premiere
- "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," Season 2 Premiere
- "National Treasure: Edge of History," Episode 9 "A Meeting with Salazar"
- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Episode 206 "Tribe"
Feb. 3
- "Clan of the Meerkats"
- "Life Below Zero" (S19)
- "Water and Power: A California Heist"
Feb. 8
- "7 Toughest Days" (S1)
- "Arranged" (S1)
- "Celebrity House Hunting" (S1)
- "Dance Moms" (S1, S2, S7)
- "Dance Moms: Miami" (S1)
- "Forged in Fire: Knife or Death" (S1, S2)
- "Forged in Fire" (S4)
- "Ghost Hunters" (S1, S2)
- "Hamster & Gretel" (S1, 5 episodes)
- "History's Greatest Mysteries" (S1, S2)
- "Ice Road Truckers" (S11)
- "Man vs. Child Chef Showdown" (S2)
- "Me & Mickey (Shorts)" (S1, 7 episodes)
- "The Owl House" (S3, 1 episode)
- "The Proof Is Out There" (S1, S2)
- "Rescue Cam" (S1)
- "Storage Wars: Barry's Best Buys" (S1)
- "Storage Wars: Miami" (S1)
- "Storage Wars: New York" (S1, S2)
- "Storage Wars" (S14)
- "Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Premiere
- "National Treasure: Edge of History," Finale, Episode 10 "Treasure Protectors"
- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Episode 207 "The Clone Conspiracy," Episode 208 "Truth and Consequences"
Feb. 10
- "42 to 1"
- "The Christmas Consultant"
- "Feliz Navidad"
- "House of Darkness"
- "Liz & Dick"
- "People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street"
- "The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story"
- "The Santa Con"
- "Tommy"
- "Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart"
- "Turkey Hollow"
- "Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter"
- Dug Days: Carl's Date," Premiere
- Marvel Studios Legends," "Ant-Man," ""Hank & Janet," "Wasp"
Feb. 15
- "Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog" (S3)
- "Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist" (S1)
- "Mars" (S1)
- "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (S1, 6 episodes)
- "SuperKitties" (S1, 7 episodes)
- Mila in the Multiverse," Season 1 Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Episode 209 "The Crossing"
Feb. 17
- "Inside Airport Lost & Found"
- "Making the Wish: Disney's Newest Cruise Ship"
Feb. 22
- "To Catch a Smuggler" (S4)
- "Ultimate Airport Dubai" (S1, S2, S3)
- "The Low Tone Club," Premiere
- "Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever," Premiere
- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Episode 210 "Retrieval"
Feb. 24
- "Blow Your Mind"
- "Tini: The New Life of Violetta"
