Marvel Studios released a new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Monday night.

The latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest offering -- which kicks off Phase 5 when it debuts in theaters Feb. 17 -- dropped during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN.

Witness the beginning of a new dynasty.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania and experience it in 3D February 17. pic.twitter.com/1THTyuREB9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 10, 2023

According to the film's synopsis, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), along with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), find themselves "exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

Jonathan Majors is back as Kang the Conqueror, who was introduced during the first season of "Loki" on Disney+.

Ahead of the new trailer, Marvel Studios also revealed a new poster for the film which reads: "Witness the beginning of a new dynasty." This seems to hint at what's being built up for the next Avengers film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," slated for release in 2025.

"Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," released in 2015 and 2018, respectively, are both currently available to stream on Disney+.