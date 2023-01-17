Fans got their first look at the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" season 3 thanks to a new trailer which debuted Monday night.

When we last saw Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin in "The Book of Boba Fett," he had reunited with Grogu after the little guy, also known as Baby Yoda, chose to leave behind the Jedi tutelage offered by Luke Skywalker.

The trailer shows Din traveling the stars with Grogu, headed for the Empire-sacked planet of Mandalore so that he can be "forgiven for my transgressions" -- that is, removing his helmet.

"Being a Mandalorian isn't just about learning how to fight," Din says in a voiceover. "You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you'll never be lost."

To that end, Din is seen reuniting with other Mandos, who he says have been "scattered like stars in the galaxy."

Carl Weathers is seen reprising his role as Greef Karga in a now-bustling city on the planet Nevarro, while we see Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto on Tatooine.

There's also "something dangerous" afoot, the returning Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) frets. "[B]y the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it will be too late," he warns.

Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ Jedi in a scene from Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian" season three on Disney+.

Amid other action sequences, like Din and his fellow bucketheads dropping into battle, is an apparent flashback to Grogu's past -- likely his rescue from the Jedi Temple during the Jedi Purge as seen in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith."

The final sequence shows that Grogu's Force powers have grown, as he subdues an attacking alien with ease.

"The Mandalorian" season 3 drops March 1 on Disney+.