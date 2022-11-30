The official trailer for season 3 of "Emily in Paris" has arrived.

In the preview, Emily, played by actress Lily Collins, navigates life in Paris while working for both her American boss at the Gilbert Group, Madeline (Kate Walsh), and Savoir's former lead Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), who has started a new agency.

"Do they know that you're pulling double-duty?" Emily's friend Mindy (Ashley Park) asks her in the trailer. "Oh, God no!" Emily responds.

Emily's love triangle from the second season also continues and we see her confronting her feelings for two men, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

In the trailer, Emily's French teacher tells her, "Even not choosing has consequences, so it's still a choice," to which Emily responds, "But, how do we know we're making the right one?"

Collins teased what to expect from Emily while appearing on "Good Morning America" in September.

"Emily's been here a little longer now, learning more about the culture and feeling more centered within the city," she said. "She's more settled in something that was once so unfamiliar, and she has her crew."

"I think it's funnier, more dramatic, more colorful, more inclusive, more adventurous," Collins continued. "Every season we get bigger, and it feels that way and it feels also really grounded."