Emily Ratajkowski has ditched her long brunette hair for a brand new look.
The model was hard to miss at Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on Thursday night, where she was seen with a fresh, wavy bob haircut and blunt bangs.
She paired her new hairstyle with a monochromatic utilitarian-style ensemble -- an apparent nod to the designer's new collection, which employed similar themes -- that included a fur-trimmed aviator jacket and matching high-waisted slim trousers, a sheer beige top, and black pointy-toed boots.
February 2, 2023
Ratajkowski later posted her new look on her Instagram account, writing, "@themarcjacobs ily, incredible as always," in the caption.
She also shared a few snaps on her Instagram story. In one, she posed while sitting in a car with her head slightly tilted. In a separate video also posted on her story, the paparazzi are seen snapping photos of the mother of one outside of the show.
Ratajkowski also posted a photo of herself and model Ashley Graham, who attended the event in a baby blue oversized sweater dress with white block-platform heels and a Marc Jacobs Rhinestone J Marc Mini shoulder bag.
Other familiar faces at Marc Jacobs' show included Lourdes Leon, Nicky Hilton Rothschild -- who sat next to Ratajkowski at Thursday's show -- Debi Mazar and several others.