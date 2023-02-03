Emily Ratajkowski has ditched her long brunette hair for a brand new look.

The model was hard to miss at Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on Thursday night, where she was seen with a fresh, wavy bob haircut and blunt bangs.

She paired her new hairstyle with a monochromatic utilitarian-style ensemble -- an apparent nod to the designer's new collection, which employed similar themes -- that included a fur-trimmed aviator jacket and matching high-waisted slim trousers, a sheer beige top, and black pointy-toed boots.

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski attends the Marc Jacobs fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City.

Ratajkowski later posted her new look on her Instagram account, writing, "@themarcjacobs ily, incredible as always," in the caption.

She also shared a few snaps on her Instagram story. In one, she posed while sitting in a car with her head slightly tilted. In a separate video also posted on her story, the paparazzi are seen snapping photos of the mother of one outside of the show.

Ratajkowski also posted a photo of herself and model Ashley Graham, who attended the event in a baby blue oversized sweater dress with white block-platform heels and a Marc Jacobs Rhinestone J Marc Mini shoulder bag.