Ciara is a singer, dancer, businesswoman... and a fashion designer, maybe?

The "Level Up" singer posted a stylish video of herself on Sunday wearing a matching tan bandeau-style crop top and bottom. She completed the look with a bucket hat, gold chain and thigh-high boots with lots of buckles.

"Y'all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos!" she wrote alongside the video.

She continued, "Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants. I'm feelin it. This the stuff I would do as a little kid, but I can't show the back."

Since posting, Ciara's video has gained plenty of traction with more than 157,000 likes and loads of comments.

"Let's go sis! Creative," rapper Missy Elliott commented.

Another Instagram user chimed in, writing, "I LOOOVE this color soo much Ci!! I got to say your fashion this era is TOP TIER!! Like your BEST and I didn't think it could get better."

Ciara is no stranger to the fashion world, having launched her own fashion line LITA in 2021.

The collection includes a mashup of everything from dresses and jumpsuits to coats and shoes, plus a lot more.