Naomi Campbell recently enjoyed some adorable mother-daughter time.

The supermodel on Monday shared a carousel of Instagram photos of her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and in some, fans caught glimpses of her 1-year-old daughter.

In the snaps, Campbell is seen wearing a leopard print coat along with scarf draped around her head. Her daughter wears an all white pleated dress, tights and shoes.

There's also a precious video, captured by vocal coach Stevie Mackey and fashion stylist E.J. King, of Campbell and her daughter slowly walking through the mosque.

In 2021, Campbell announced that she was a new mother on Instagram.

The supermodel chose not to reveal her daughter's name and birth date and has since rarely posted forward-facing images of her.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she captioned her 2021 announcement. "There is no greater love."

One year later, the model was photographed with her daughter by Steven Meisel for the cover of British Vogue.

"She loves the light. She's inquisitive," Campbell told the publication at the time. "She was looking at everyone -- she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time."

Throughout the fashion spread, Campbell also discussed life with her daughter, mentioning that she wasn't adopted and saying, "She's my child."