Selena Gomez is showing off her natural side.

While fans are used to seeing the singer, actress and businesswoman all glammed up, she took to Instagram on Wednesday to display her bare-faced beauty in a series of photos.

In the first photo she has on a blue top, and you also see her natural tousled curls while she's slightly smiling. In the second, she is posed with a slightly more serious face.

For the final snap, she appears with a black Champion sweatshirt and is still all-natural.

Gomez captioned images simply, "Me."

Since posting, Gomez's fresh-faced Insta-photos have been liked more than 7 million times and garnered tens of thousands of comments.

Writer and chef Candice Kuma commented on the photo, writing, "Belezza natural," which translates to "natural beauty."

Friend Nicola Peltz Beckham also left a comment, writing, "Most beautiful ever."

The "Rare Beauty" founder is no stranger to sharing natural, vulnerable moments online.

In 2020, she posted a mirror selfie along with an inspirational "I am enough" message on a Post-it Note.