Gwyneth Paltrow has been having a little fun with fashion lately.

The actress and Goop founder shared a carousel of looks on Instagram starting with one of her wearing a red sweater, white pants by Celine and brown shoes.

"Some OOTD's lately…should I make this into a monthly series?" she wrote in the caption.

Lots of fans chimed in answering that Paltrow should indeed make her outfit highlights a series.

For the second photo within Paltrow's outfit lineup, she's wearing a gray Brunello Cucinelli matching set, black turtleneck and sneakers. Her daughter,Apple Martin is also seen wearing a white sweater, jeans and holding a purple Bergdorf Goodman bag.

In the third snap, the "Shallow Hal" star is seen wearing a black and white striped shirt along with black cuffed jeans from RE/DONE, while in the following photo, she captures herself in a pink sweater with pushed-up sleeves, a green Victoria Beckham midi skirt, and strappy stilettos.

For the final two photos, Paltrow keeps things equally casual yet put-together. In one she's seen with an olive green Applied Art Forms jacket, Imogene + Willie cuffed jeans, black boots, and black-framed glasses. In the other, she's posed in the mirror with a white long-sleeve Gabriela Hearst sweater and tan wide-leg trousers.

gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow posted this photo on Instagram on Jan. 30, 2023.

Since posting, Paltrow's mashup of photos has been well received and liked more than 68,000 times. Followers also gushed over the presence of Paltrow's daughter in the lineup.

"We want more apple!!!" digital content creator Claudia Oshry commented.

The post comes on the heels of Martin making her Paris Fashion Week debut a week ago while attending Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

The 18-year-old was photographed wearing a black and white tweed Chanel minidress and jacket set, finishing the look with a long crossbody bag and loafers.