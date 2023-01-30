Stephanie Seymour is remembering her late son Harry Brant in her first interview since announcing his death from an accidental drug overdose in January 2021. He was 24.

For a cover story of WSJ Magazine’s Spring Women’s Fashion Issue, the supermodel discussed the healing process after her son's sudden death and paid tribute to Brant by wearing his favorite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit.

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine Stephanie Seymour in WSJ. Magazine.

"If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief," Seymour explained.

In the touching image captured by Dan Jackson, Seymour, 54, can be seen donning the trousers while holding the jacket close to her chest. She also has her late son’s name scripted with paint on her bare back as she turns towards the camera.

"It's a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room," she said of the ensemble. "I looked at that suit one night and I said, 'I'm going to put it on.' It fit me."

Dan Jackson for WSJ. Magazine Stephanie Seymour in WSJ. Magazine.

Revealing that Brant — who was also a model — had been styling her outfits since he was in elementary school, Seymour told WSJ, “It feels so good to put his clothes on.”

“I packed up these huge trunks with all his things, and I have this idea that I want to keep photographing his clothes because I think he would love it,” she added.

Seymour shares Harry, Peter Jr., and Lily with her art collector husband Peter Brant whom she wed in 1995. Prior to their marriage, Peter was already a father of five children from his first marriage to Sandra Brant, meanwhile Seymour was already a mom to her son Dylan from her first marriage to Tommy Andrews.

During the chat with the outlet, Seymour shared Dylan welcomed his first son in October and named him after his late uncle, Harry. She said her grandchildren, including her stepchildren’s kids whom she considers as her own, helped her find solace while coping with her loss.