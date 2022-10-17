Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have seemingly shut down rumors about any beef between them.

The pop star, 30, and model, 25, were photographed together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday and appeared to be in good spirits, flashing smiles in each of the pics.

Tyrell Hampton, who captured the snapshots, shared one to his Instagram along with the caption, "plot twist."

The pictures come less than two weeks after Hailey's bombshell interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast when she denied that she "stole" her husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez.

Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018, two months after he and Gomez parted ways for good, leading many in their fan bases to speculate on tension between the two women.

Getty Images, Reuters Hailey Bieber, left, and Selena Gomez, right, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, Oct. 15, 2022.

"The only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are me and him," Hailey said on the podcast.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it," Hailey declared. "I was raised better than that."