In honor of World Mental Health Day on Monday, Selena Gomez has shared the trailer for her new documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."

The upcoming documentary, out Nov. 4, follows Gomez over six years, detailing her mental and physical health struggles as she deals with lupus, anxiety and depression.

In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, we see both the glamorous side of Gomez's life -- onstage and at big events -- and her more vulnerable side, where she's seen crying in a hospital, visiting childhood friends or becoming emotional when she talks about how she never feels "good enough."

Gomez captioned a post revealing the new trailer, "Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.'"

In a voiceover in the trailer, the singer and actress says, "Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Apple TV+ Selena Gomez in a scene from the Apple TV+ movie "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

Viewers also hear a snippet of a new song in which Gomez sings, "My mind and me / we don't get along sometimes / It gets hard to breathe / but I wouldn't change my life."

In an Instagram story shared after the trailer reveal, Gomez directed her fans to pre-save the upcoming single, which is titled, "My Mind And Me."

The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who was behind the iconic 1991 documentary "Madonna: Truth or Dare," and who also helmed Gomez's music video for the song "Hands to Myself."