Martha Stewart is no stranger to selfies, and her latest snap has captured the attention of many.

Stewart posted an up close and personal photo of her face and shared that the photo was filter-free.

"Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!," Stewart captioned the photo.

Since posting, the lifestyle expert's zoomed-in shot has captured the attention of more than 77,000 fans -- and counting.

While Stewart's selfie garnered plenty of love, others expressed skepticism that she had achieved such a glowing look without the assistance of surgery or injections.

Shortly after her first post, Stewart followed up with a second round of selfies, and responded to the some of the criticism, writing, "Un filtered. No face lift."

She added that she's had great dermatologists her whole life. "Currently dr Daniel Belkin and dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet," she wrote. "Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!"

Celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle chimed in, writing in the comments, "Don't defend your beauty,,, every time I have done your makeup I have been impressed by your beautiful skin."

However, some of Stewart's fans remained unconvinced.

"You look amazing but be honest about your facial regimen, one Instagram user wrote. "Using Botox, fillers, laser treatments, etc. to help enhance your beauty it's not just diet, exercise and facials."

This isn't the first time Stewart stirred up buzz around a selfie. In 2020, she went viral for posting a sultry pool pic. In the photo, she's seen with pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, slightly pouted lips and a strappy swimsuit.

One day later, comedian Chelsea Handler attempted to recreate Stewart's viral pool selfie and posted a pic of her results on Instagram.