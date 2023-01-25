Milk's favorite cookie is dunking into a new dimension.

Oreo has announced its latest limited-edition launch of The Most Oreo Oreo in tandem with the new Oreoverse, which the brand described as "an interactive, digital world where Oreo fans can play and explore" and invited Martha Stewart to join the virtual world.

Introducing our newest Limited Edition OREO Cookie: The Most OREO OREO 😱 This OREO cookie features ‘Most Stuf’ creme with bits of OREO wafer.



With a cookie so meta, it’s only right that we’re dunking into the Metaverse with our very own OREOVERSE: https://t.co/v15kHRyxDu pic.twitter.com/yVfcFCDV7a — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 24, 2023

The cookie itself features two chocolate-flavored base-cakes, playfully packed with "Most Stuf" levels of cream -- and for the first time ever, the cream has real Oreo pieces mixed in.

The brand's metaverse experience, which can be accessed via a scanned code on the packaging, has multiple levels of cookie-themed games such as "Stack Stuf," where users build the Most Oreo Oreo cookie.

"We're so excited to enter the metaverse! Oreo is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit," Julia Rosenbloom, senior brand manager, said in a statement.

Fun Stuf awaits in the OREOVERSE. Head to https://t.co/OwEkeLtbPe to join us! pic.twitter.com/BOgJxqxGsv — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 25, 2023

Oreo also announced that long-time fan and homemaking icon Martha Stewart has partnered to stream an inside look at the Oreoverse experience alongside her friend and gardener, Ryan McCallister.

"I am excited to make my metaverse debut in partnership with one of my favorite cookie brands, Oreo, and having Ryan there with me will make it all the more fun," Stewart said. "The two of us have had our fair share of adventures over the last 10 years and have been able to navigate just about anything together, especially in the garden!"