After several makeup-free moments, Pamela Anderson is all glammed up again for her latest collaboration with Smashbox Cosmetics.

The "Baywatch" alum is fronting the makeup brand's new "Isn't It Iconic" Original Photo Finish Primer Campaign while channeling '90s nostalgia.

She's seen smiling while wearing nude-toned lipstick, smoky eye makeup, mascara and pencil thin eyebrows.

The campaign was photographed by Smashbox founder Davis Factor and marks the first time the brand has featured a celebrity face in one of its campaigns.

Anderson, who said she has known Factor for a long time, opened up about the campaign on Instagram, saying, "To each their own — Make up is a fun extension of who we are, but it isn't all we are."

She also said she was "honored" to be a part of the campaign and felt like it was "a fun wink to the past."

"Though it's not my aesthetic now … It was very flash back then … but those were the days…," Anderson continued. "Rock'n roll … bedazzled, shiny everything … silver, black and red … oh my ha."

Anderson went on to share how the brand used to hire only "the hottest super models" to star in its campaigns.

"I was still the 'girl next door' struggling to pay my rent," she said.

Leading up to her modeling gig with Smashbox, Anderson has continued to capture the attention of many by showing an unfiltered natural side of herself.

In January, the actress embarked on a new venture with minimalist skin care brand Sonsie Skin as co-founder and owner. To promote the brand, she posted a barefaced shot of her face on Instagram along with the caption, "I took off the mask and the world opened up."

Prior to her skin care launch, Anderson made several other makeup-free appearances and previously told Elle that her decision to give up makeup was "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

She also mentioned the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, as being another determining factor, saying it was just better for her now not to wear makeup.

Vogel, who died in 2019, was the artist behind Anderson's signature look of defined eyebrows, well-lined nude lips and dark, smoky eyes.