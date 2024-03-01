Beyoncé may be one of one, but for her latest magazine cover, she's rocking three very distinct hair looks.

For CR Fashion Book Issue 24, titled "Audacious," the music icon and businesswoman was photographed by Louise and Maria Thornfeldt with hair looks we've never really seen her wear before.

In one of the most striking shots, she's seen wearing a gray and black mullet hairstyle -- a stark contrast to her usual blonde voluminous curls. The look was styled by celebrity hairstylist Jawara.

"I always wanted an asymmetrical cut in the '90s, but my mother wouldn't let me do it," Beyoncé told the publication. So I'm having the time of my life at this shoot."

In addition to her unique hair look, she wore a black corset over a distressed t-shirt with spray paint that read "she looks a mess" -- which is a line from her song "Heated."

In another shot, she's seen posing with long, red curly hair. There's also a photo of her wearing jet black hair and bangs, along with black lip liner.

"Ten years after first covering CR Fashion Book, and hot on the heels of her surprise album announcement for ACT II of Renaissance, Beyoncé is back on the pages of CR Fashion to celebrate the launch of her new haircare line, Cécred, with a tribute to iconic hairstyles throughout history," the publication said in a statement. "From ancient Greece to the future, Beyoncé and her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, are joined by a cast of models and personalities with a diverse range of hair types."

Beyoncé's latest feature with CR Fashion Book comes shortly after her Cécred hair care launch in February. The line features an array of products that can be used to cleanse, treat, style and more.

When speaking about the creation of the brand, Beyoncé told CR Fashion Book, "It has always been a dream of mine to create top-of-the-line, luxury products. I wanted to combine the best scientific advancements with true rituals from different heritages. I'm interested in solving real problems. I want to break down myths and stereotypes when it comes to our hair."

Beyoncé rocked everything from a mullet to red hair for CR Fashion Book's Issue 24 titled Audacious. Courtesy of CR Fashion Book, photographed by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt

She added, "I want to break down myths and stereotypes when it comes to our hair. Great quality is great quality regardless of who is behind it."

The "Cuff It" singer went on to share how hair is actually one of the first things she considers when she's creating tours, films and albums, saying that "being able to see the hairstyles first is what influences the sound, looks ... everything."

Just ahead of Beyoncé's new CR Fashion Book cover, she also starred on multiple covers of Essence Magazine's March/April 2024 issue.