Beyoncé's new single, "Texas Hold 'Em," has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

The singer also clocks in at No. 9 with her second entry, "16 Carriages."

According to Billboard, the feat makes the global superstar the first woman and first Black woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R &B/Hip-Hop Songs since the lists began in 1958.

"Texas Hold 'Em" is also Beyoncé's first leader on Country Digital Song Sales and her 11th No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales list. It holds the No. 2 spot on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 4, 2024. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

The song replaces Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything," which had been sitting at the top spot since September.

Since releasing both tracks as a surprise during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, "Texas Hold 'Em" has been promoted to country radio, per an email announcement by Columbia Nashville, Billboard said.

"We put the Beyoncé [song] directly into a strong rotation so it can be heard," said Dave Parker, program director of Sinclair's WUSH FM Poquoson/Norfolk, a Virginia country music station. "I want the station to sound as interesting as possible, because the opposite is boring."

With the release of her new songs, Beyoncé also announced "Act II," the follow-up to her 2022 "Renaissance" album. "Act II" is expected out March 29.