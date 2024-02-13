Jay-Z was spotted on the sidelines during Sunday's Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with his two daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, whom he shares with Beyoncé.

In addition to their daughters, the stars are also proud parents to their son, Sir Carter.

The couple began to grow their family of five after tying the knot in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Blue, in January 2012.

Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While promoting her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013, Beyoncé opened up about becoming a mother to Blue.

"When I wake up in the morning, the best thing in the world is seeing her face," Beyoncé told NFL Network. "She's starting to talk. It's just such a beautiful time in my life to have a child and every day see something new and see her learn something new."

In 2017, the couple welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir.

After becoming a mother of three, the 32-time Grammy winner got candid about finding the balance between her personal and professional life while speaking to Elle in 2019.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she told the outlet at the time. "Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging."

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, Jay-Z spoke about fatherhood, sharing the importance of providing support to his kids.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not, 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you,'" he shared.

"What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he told the outlet. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

"Be very attentive to who they want to be. It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides," he added.

What to know about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 3 kids

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce, Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Born on Jan. 7, 2012, in New York City, Blue is the couple's first child together. Beyoncé first shared the news of her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles, showing off her baby bump.

Following in her parents' footsteps, she became the youngest person to earn a Billboard chart after her dad featured her vocals in his song, "Glory," while she was only two days old.

At 9 years old, Blue became the second youngest person to receive a Grammy trophy for her part in her mom's song, "Brown Skin Girl," which won the best music video award. Blue also took home MTV Video Music Awards, a BET Award and NAACP Image Award for being featured in the tune.

In 2020, Blue narrated a book titled "Hair Love" by Mathew A. Cherry. When she turned 10, Blue Ivy performed at the 94th Academy Awards, joining other dancers onstage during her mom's performance of "Be Alive."

Last year, Blue Ivy showed off her moves during Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour," performing dance routines to "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Rumi and Sir Carter

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins on June 13, 2017. Two months following the arrival of the twins, Jay-Z explained the meaning behind their unique names.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he explained in an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller, posted to his streaming service Tidal.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z said he and Beyonce agreed on the name of their son after he was born.

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he shared.

Beyoncé first announced her pregnancy with the twins in a surprise post on Instagram in February 2017, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she wrote in the caption at the time.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

In 2021, the twins made an appearance in Beyonce's Ivy Park ad. "The rodeo isn't just for the grown ups," the athleisure clothing line teased on Instagram at the time. "Introducing IVY PARK Kids."

The twins were also featured in Beyoncé's rare family photo she shared on Instagram in November 2022, in which the family donned outfits inspired by characters from Disney's animated sitcom "The Proud Family."

"Family every single day and night," she captioned the post at the time.