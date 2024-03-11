Pamela Anderson has once again wowed fans with another fresh-faced beauty moment.

The actress appeared on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday with no makeup as she posed alongside her son Brandon Thomas Lee, 27.

Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anderson, 56, wore a yellow floral dress for the occasion and sported a huge smile while standing next to Lee, who was decked out in a classic tuxedo and a bow tie.

She wore her blonde hair down for the occasion, finishing the look with a small pair of earrings.

The "Baywatch" alum has gone bare-faced for several other appearances recently.

Earlier this month, Anderson was photographed for the cover of Highsnobiety's spring 2024 issue, opening up in an accompanying cover interview about her decision to ditch her former high-glam look.

For the cover shoot, she donned a variety of stylish looks, sans makeup.

Anderson told the outlet what her sons and agents thought about her taking on the shoot without a glam team.

Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where's the stylist?' I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don't need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.' And they were just horrified," Anderson said.

Anderson shares Brandon and her son Dylan Jagger Lee, 26, with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Anderson also shared that her hiatus from glam looks had been a "healing experience."

Last year, she also opened up to ELLE about her decision, saying her bare-faced choice has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious, too."

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," she added at the time. "And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look [in] the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really … what's happening to me?' It's a journey."