Ariana Grande’s remix of “yes, and? (with Mariah Carey)” was released on Friday and it includes a new verse.

In the second verse of the song, which was originally sung by Grande, the lyrics are swapped with a new verse sung by Carey.

Instead of Grande singing, “Now, I'm so done with caring/ What you think, no, I won't hide/ Underneath your own projections/ Or change my most authentic life,” Carey takes over and sings, “Now, I'm so done with sharing/ This hypocrisy with you/ Baby, you have been rejected/ Go back, no more pretending, bye.”

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey pose in a press image for "yes, and?" Katia Temkin

Carey sings along with Grande in the rest of the song and throws in ad-libs in response to what she's singing, like, “Don't you comment on my life.” Of course, she also throws in some of her famous whistle tones.

The duo celebrated the release of the remix with a video they shared on Instagram lip-syncing to the first part of the song.

“i love you so much @mariahcarey 🥹” Grande wrote in the caption of the joint Instagram post. “yes, and? Remix out now 🫧♡🦋 🫧♡🦋🫧♡🦋”

Carey replied, “Love you Ari!!! ♥️♥️♥️ thank you for having me on this record 🤩😍🔥”

When Grande announced the remix, she wrote to Carey, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song ... it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate ... and I love you eternally!!!”

Carey replied, “Darling angel, I am so effing excited to be joining you on the yes, and? remix!! This is such a magical moment!!”

“Yes, and?” is the lead single from Grande’s highly anticipated upcoming album, “eternal sunshine,” which will be released on March 8.