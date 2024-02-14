Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey are collaborating once again.

On Wednesday, the singers shared a joint Instagram post announcing that they are teaming up for a remix of Grande's recent No. 1 hit, "yes, and?"

"i cannot believe the words i am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!" Grande wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two women together.

"there truly are no words that suffice," she continued. "thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!"

Grande and Carey previously collaborated together on the holiday song "Oh Santa!" with Jennifer Hudson. Last December, Grande joined Carey and Hudson onstage at New York's Madison Square Garden to perform "Oh Santa!" live.

In this Dec. 9, 2023, file photo, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande perform on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC via Getty Images, FILE

You can preorder the collaboration now.

"yes, and?" will be on Grande's seventh album, "eternal sunshine," which is set to be released March 8.