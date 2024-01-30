Ariana Grande is inviting fans behind the scenes of the "Wicked" movie rehearsals.

The "Yes, And?" singer shared a video to TikTok on Tuesday in which she and her co-star Cynthia Erivo are chatting while director Jon M. Chu comments on how the world fades away when they're together.

"They don't even know that they talk amongst themselves and don't hear the world," Chu can be heard saying. "Like, we could talk about them out loud and they don't even know what's happening in the outside world. They have no idea that we're talking about them."

It's at this point that the actresses realize something is going on, with Erivo asking, "Wait, what?" "What are you talking about?" Grande adds.

"When you guys talk to each other, nobody exists," Chu adds.

Grande called the clip "one of our favorite videos ever from rehearsals" in the comments, indicating that it was taken sometime in September 2022.

"I love you both," Erivo wrote in an Instagram story. "The silliest sweetest most glorious combination of people."

Chu also shared it in an Instagram story, writing, "What it's like trying to direct these two... 🤣."

The "Crazy Rich Asians" director revealed over the weekend that principal photography on "Wicked" had officially wrapped.

"Wicked" flies into theaters on Nov. 27 of this year, with the second part arriving Nov. 26, 2025.