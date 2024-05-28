Amy Poehler's latest look was perfectly suited for the red carpet.
The actress was spotted leading arrivals for the Sydney, Australia, premiere of "Inside Out 2," Monday at at the Sydney Opera House.
For the occasion, she was photographed wearing a tailored three piece cream suit that she accented with a black flower on her blazer's lapel.
Poehler's look was complete with black patent leather heels and stud earrings. She wore here hair pulled back, her makeup fresh and glowing with rosy cheeks and soft pink lipstick.
The "Saturday Night Live" alum plays the character of Joy in the upcoming latest version of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2."
The feature explores teenage emotions through additional characters such as sadness, anger and figure. However, new characters such as Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment make a debut for the film's return.
"Inside Out 2" is slated to release on June 14.
