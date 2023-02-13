Hang onto your hats, people! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting and going on tour together.

Fey and Poehler's Restless Leg Tour will see the funnywomen make stops in four East Coast cities, kicking off on April 28 in Washington, D.C., stopping in Chicago on May 20, and wrapping up on June 9 and 10 in Boston and Atlantic City, respectively.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" the "Saturday Night Live" alumnae quipped in a news alert released by Live Nation Entertainment, which will sell tickets to the tour through Ticketmaster.

Courtsey of Live Nation Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's "Restless Leg Tour"

The comedians are no strangers to the stage, having co-hosted the Golden Globes four times between 2013 and 2020, presented Emmy Awards and also introduced the Oscars in 2019 alongside their "SNL" colleague Maya Rudolph.

They've also worked on numerous projects together over the years, with both playing supporting roles in 2004's "Mean Girls," Fey's first movie screenplay, which she later adapted into a musical.

The dynamic duo also starred in 2019's "Wine Country" together, a film about longtime friends who go on vacation together to Napa Valley.