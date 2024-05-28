Bruce Springsteen promises fans 'we will be back' after postponing shows due to 'vocal issues'
Bruce Springsteen is promising fans he'll be "seeing you soon" after the rocker was forced to cancel four European concerts due to "vocal issues."
"Hey, this is Bruce Springsteen," he said in an Instagram video posted Monday from France. "I'm in Marseille. Unfortunately I could not sing for you, but we will be back to Marseille, to Prague and to Milan to give you the show of your life -- that I promise you."
Springsteen then thanked Irish, British and Welsh fans of him and his E Street Band for a "deeply memorable" series of shows earlier this month. "We just had great times," he added.
The "Born in the U.S.A." singer then proclaimed "we'll be back" when concerts resume in Madrid and Barcelona in mid-June and promised fans "we plan to rock you into the ground."
"Be seeing you soon," he concluded.
Springsteen announced on May 25 that "due to vocal issues and under doctor's direction" the Marseille stop of the tour that same evening would be postponed to a later date.
A day later, the rock star announced that "further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," leading to postponement of shows in Prague on May 28 and in Milan on June 1 and 3, with rescheduled dates to be announced in the near future. The statement added that he was "recuperating comfortably."
Springsteen's tour with The E Street Band will resume with three shows in Madrid scheduled for June 12, 14 and 17 before two Barcelona dates on June 20 and 22.
The "My Hometown" singer previously postponed concerts in 2023 while he recovered from peptic ulcer disease, which he said made him unable to sing for two to three months.