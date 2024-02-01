Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen's mom Adele Springsteen died on Wednesday, his representative confirmed to ABC News on Thursday. She was 98.

The singer initially shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, featuring a sweet throwback video of himself holding hands and dancing with his mom to Glenn Miller's 1939 classic "In the Mood" on what appears to be the patio of a house.

The clip ends with the two embracing and giving each other kisses on the cheek.

"Adele Springsteen - May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024," he wrote in the caption before quoting part of the lyrics from his song "The Wish."

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I'd lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work," he wrote.

"It ain't no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother's Day card. It ain't no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I've got my hot rod down on Bond Street I'm older but you'll know me in a glance. We'll find us a Little rock 'n roll bar and we'll go out and dance," he added, signing off with "Bruce Springsteen, The Wish."

He did not reveal his mother's cause of death or any further details.

In 2021, the singer opened up during his "Springsteen on Broadway" show in New York City, speaking about his mom's longtime struggle with Alzheimer's disease and her love for dancing.

In this June 30, 2013, file photo, Bruce Springsteen dances with his mother, Adele, at the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London. Geoffrey Robinson/Shutterstock, FILE

"She's 95 and she's 10 years into Alzheimer's, and that's taken a lot away from us," he said at the time. "But the need to dance hasn't left her."

Adele Springsteen previously joined her son onstage to dance together at his show in Madison Square Garden in 2016.

Adele Springsteen, a former legal secretary, welcomed Bruce Springsteen with Douglas Frederick "Dutch" Springsteen in 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey. The couple also had a daughter, Pamela Springsteen, who is now a photographer and has been spotted snapping photos for her brother at several of his shows.