Ariana Grande revealed the full track list for her upcoming album "eternal sunshine" on Instagram on Tuesday, and one of her songs features a very special guest.

Grande's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, also known as Nonna, is featured on the final track, "ordinary."

Grande's followers were quick to notice Nonna's name on the track list and shared their excitement for the upcoming album online.

In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Marjorie Grande, left, and Ariana Grande attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala, Time's Most Influential People In The World at Jazz At Lincoln Center at the Time Warner Center in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time, FILE

The singer and her grandmother are close. In 2018, during her "God is a Woman" performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Grande brought Nonna onstage along with her mom, Joan Grande.

Grande has also shared funny memories of her nonna on several talk shows.

The "Wicked" star's upcoming album, "eternal sunshine" will be released on March 8.

In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, (L-R) Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

In January, she dropped the first single from the album, "yes, and?" She released the remix for the song earlier this month, which features Mariah Carey.

See the full track list for "eternal sunshine" below: