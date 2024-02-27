Ariana Grande revealed the full track list for her upcoming album "eternal sunshine" on Instagram on Tuesday, and one of her songs features a very special guest.
Grande's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, also known as Nonna, is featured on the final track, "ordinary."
Grande's followers were quick to notice Nonna's name on the track list and shared their excitement for the upcoming album online.
The singer and her grandmother are close. In 2018, during her "God is a Woman" performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Grande brought Nonna onstage along with her mom, Joan Grande.
Grande has also shared funny memories of her nonna on several talk shows.
The "Wicked" star's upcoming album, "eternal sunshine" will be released on March 8.
In January, she dropped the first single from the album, "yes, and?" She released the remix for the song earlier this month, which features Mariah Carey.
See the full track list for "eternal sunshine" below:
- intro (end of the world)
- bye
- don't wanna break up again
- Saturn Returns Interlude
- eternal sunshine
- supernatural
- true story
- the boy is mine
- yes, and?
- we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- i wish i hated you
- imperfect for you
- ordinary things (feat. nonna)