Peta Murgatroyd on Wednesday shared a look at a maternity photoshoot she did recently, along with message about how "ready" her family is to welcome their second child.
"Soaking in these last few days with little man," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos from the shoot, captured by Oxana Alex Photography.
Murgatroyd and her husband, fellow "DWTS" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, announced in January that they were expecting their second child.
The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old Shai, shared in their announcement that the pregnancy came after "2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer."
Alongside the stunning images on Wednesday, which featured Murgatroyd posing in a black bodysuit with over-the-knee boots, she wrote, "Finding every opportunity to be super present with Shai and spend as much one on one time with him."
"Focusing on my inner thoughts and releasing the negative," she continued in caption of her post. "Realizing I have what I wished for ✨"
She added, "Baby boy you have no idea how much I've wanted you. We are all ready for your arrival 💙"
Murgatroyd previously shared that her due date is in June.