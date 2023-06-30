Brotherly love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's sons are already besties.
The " Dancing with the Stars" couple on Thursday posted a video to their 6-year-old son Shai's dedicated Instagram page, showing him playing with his baby brother Rio, who was born June 18.
In the video, Shai is seen presenting his parents with "surprise" drawings he did for Rio.
As the music picks up -- "Better Together" by Jack Johnson -- Shai is shown cradling Rio in his arms as he looks down at the baby with a big smile.
The video also includes a montage of photos of the two brothers together, with Shai posing for the camera while Rio is swaddled in a baby blanket.
Toward the end of the video, Shai can be seen wearing a T-shirt that reads "Did we just become best friends?"
The answer seems like an obvious "yes," based on the sweet clip.
Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed Rio on Father's Day this year.
"We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete," Murgatroyd wrote in an Instagram post around that time, announcing Rio's birth. "Life is good XO."
Chmerkovskiy shared the news in an earlier post on June 18, which included a photo of him holding his newborn son. In the caption, he wrote simply, "Happy Father’s Day to me!"