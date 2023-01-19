Peta Murgatroyd is celebrating her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who turned 43 this week, by taking a stroll down memory lane.

In an Instagram post, the "Dancing With the Stars" pro shared a throwback photo of a shirtless Chmerkovskiy at the gym from when their relationship first began.

"This was the first picture Maks sent me of himself back when our courtship started," Murgatroyd began. "In true Maks fashion he was very proud of his gym bod and I was of course head-over-heels in love (not at first sight, but close) haha."

She continued, "Our journey was perfect for us… A year long obsessive electric relationship that ended abruptly… that picked back up exactly where we left off when we both got our s--- together."

"What I want to say is that I'm grateful for it all, grateful for him in every way. I sit back and look at what we've built together and smile," Murgatroyd added. "My love, the love of my life, I wish you an abundance of joy, peace and light on your birthday. You deserve everything and more."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot in 2017 and have a son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

Matt Winkelmeyer/ga/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, FILE Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy attend the "Luck" premiere at Regency Village Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Last week, Murgatroyd announced the she and Chmerkovskiy are expecting a second child.