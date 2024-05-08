North West, Heather Headley, Lebo M. join 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' concert event special
North West, Heather Headley and Lebo M. will join the cast of "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl."
West, who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will star in the upcoming concert event special, along with Headley, Lebo M. and more, which will celebrate the 30-year evolution of "The Lion King," according to a press release.
West's role in the special hasn't been revealed yet. The roles of Headley, who originated the role of Nala in "The Lion King" Broadway musical and Lebo M., the voice and spirit of "The Lion King," are also unconfirmed.
Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions will capture the magic of the performances with the Disney+ Original special "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl," which will stream at a later date.
The concert special will include immersive live performances of the beloved songs from the 1994 film and a full orchestra, which will perform the Oscar-winning musical score by Hans Zimmer. The orchestra will be conducted by Sarah Hicks.
Audiences can expect to see performances of fan-favorite songs including, "Circle of Life," "Be Prepared" and "Hakuna Matata," which will be performed by the original cast members like Jeremy Irons, who voiced Scar in 1994, Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella, who voiced Timon and Pumba, respectively in "The Lion King" franchise, Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 live-action film and Jason Weaver, who voiced young Simba in 1994.
Jennifer Hudson will also star in the upcoming special at the famed Los Angeles music venue.
The special will be filmed in two concert performances at the Hollywood Bowl: May 24 and May 25.
Tickets for the two live concerts are available for May 24 here and for May 25 here.
