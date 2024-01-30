Looks like North West is a makeup maven in the making.

While wearing a pink silk bonnet and a graphic t-shirt, the 10-year-old took to social media this weekend to post her "honest" makeup review of her mother Kim Kardashian's new SKKN BY KIM collection.

West's video was shared on the TikTok account she shares with Kardashian under the name kimandnorth.

"What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha...," the clip was captioned.

West opened up the video showing off a bundle of matte lipsticks and matte lip liners. Then, she opened up an eyeshadow palette of neutral tones and proceeded to swatch the colors on her arm.

"Here are the colors," said West. "They're really neutral. I like it to go out."

She added that the colors are great to wear to go out to dinner and that they are "classic Kim" tones.

The eldest daughter of Kardashian and rapper Ye went on to create a "dramatic" look using a lot of the deepest shade.

Showing her love for the new makeup as she applied it, West said in a playful way, "It is just eating up" and "left no crumbs."

West went on to finish her look, and had overall positive thoughts about the makeup.

Kardashian launched SKKN BY KIM makeup last week and introduced the collection on Instagram describing it as the spot where skin-loving formulas meet high-performance glam.

In 2021, Kim Kardashian shut down her previously owned KKW Beauty business, which included a wide variety of makeup picks.