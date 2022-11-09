Could North West be the next big beauty influencer?

The 9-year-old daughter to Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, took to TikTok to show off her hairstyling routine, and fans are loving it.

While playing a sped-up version of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in the background, she playfully demonstrated how she styles her hair in a slick ponytail using a handful of products.

North began by adding mousse to her hair before using a rat-tail comb to create a side part. She then applied gel near her part, and brushed it down and spritzed on some water.

Next, she parted away the hair around her hairline and applied more gel to slick it down by using a tiny edge styling brush. From there, we quickly saw her mother, Kim Kardashian, make a cameo to help her secure a low ponytail and finish the look.

Since posting, North's hair tutorial has been viewed more than 48.4 million times along with over 7.5 million likes. However, comments were turned off.

This isn't the first time North has shown off her beauty skills. In August, she used makeup to turn her mother into a "mommy minion."