Ye is opening up about fatherhood, the Donda Academy and more in a new ABC News morning exclusive interview.

The recording artist and fashion designer, formerly known as Kanye West, sat down for a network exclusive interview with "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis airing Thursday morning on "Good Morning America."

Ye discussed co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, his hopes for Donda Academy -- a school he started in California, what's next for his fashion empire and his relationship with social media.

When asked if social media is more helpful or hurtful to him, Ye said, "We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, we can use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital, so it's all in how we use it."