Did Kim Kardashian just soft-launch new makeup? The answer is yes. Yes, she did.

The reality star and businesswoman is making a return to makeup with the launch of SKKN BY KIM MAKEUP.

She posted a photo of herself alongside the new cosmetics line, describing it as "where skin-loving formulas meet high-performance glam."

Launching on Jan 26, the latest line of makeup will include a mashup of neutral-toned, soft matte lip colors, a range of long-wear matte lip pencils, and a classic matte eyeshadow palette that has a mix of warm and cool nudes in matte finishes.

Kim Kardashian has announced the return of her cosmetics line SKKN BY KIM MAKEUP coming Jan. 26, 2024. Courtesy of SKKN BY KIM MAKEUP

"I've recently been taking a skin-first approach towards my beauty routine," said Kardashian. "In developing @SKKN BY KIM Makeup, my goal was not only to create universally-flattering cosmetic essentials, but also to ensure that our products are clean, hydrating and help improve the look and feel of skin with every wear."

She also took to TikTok to subtly mention that she was launching new makeup, by jumping in on the "of course" viral trend.

Throughout the video, the SKIMS founder gives fans a look at her office, which includes a long hallway with a wall covered with framed magazine covers featuring her, a "glam room" with styling stations and a mannequin with her custom measurements, a room with tanning bed, and more.

At the end of the clip, she says: "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I'm launching lip liners in 15 different nudes" while holding up a bundle of the new launches.

In 2021, Kim Kardashian shut down her previously owned KKW Beauty business, which included a wide variety of makeup picks.

She didn't initially return to makeup afterward but did launch SKKN by Kim skin care in 2022, which initially featured a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, serum, face cream, eye cream and two face oils.