A first look of Kim Kardashian in the next installment of "American Horror Story" is here.
The official teaser for "American Horror Story: Delicate" shared by FX on Thursday is set to "Rock-A-Bye Baby" and opens with an almost Busby Berkeley kaleidoscopic image of a spinning circle of dancers in white wigs.
The dancers are intercut with creepy images of in vitro fertilization, baby crib mobiles and a bird's nest dropping an egg.
Also shown in turn, wearing matching white wigs and mirrored sunglasses, are Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kardashian, who is shown at the teaser's close with a baby swaddled in her arms.
"AHS: Delicate" is being compared to the thriller classic "Rosemary's Baby," and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey.
Cast members also include "Pose's" Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, "Hellraiser's" Odessa A’zion and "The Resident" veteran Matt Czuchry.
In April, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the upcoming season of the acclaimed horror anthology will be based in part on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, "Delicate Condition," which will be released in August. A synopsis for the book says that it will follow a woman who is convinced that a "sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."
After it was revealed that Kardashian would star in the upcoming "AHS" season, series creator Ryan Murphy told THR that he is "excited about collaborating" with the reality television star.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said.