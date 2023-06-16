Kim Kardashian is celebrating her eldest child North West's milestone 10th birthday.
The reality star and Skims founder took to Instagram on Thursday to mark the day when, 10 years ago, she welcomed her daughter and became a mom for the first time.
"My sweet special baby girl," she wrote in the caption alongside two photos of them posing for selfies at a Los Angeles Lakers game last month. "I can't believe you're 10 years old North."
"My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend," Kardashian continued. "Thank you for making me a mommy."
- 1
- 2
- 3
The upcoming "American Horror Story" actress ended her post with a promise to her little girl, writing, "I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever ♾️."
In addition to North, Kardashian is also mom to son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.