Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have finalized their divorce, a source confirmed to "Good Morning America."
The news comes just over eight months after Asghari filed the petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles on August 16, 2023, after just 14 months of marriage.
In the court filings, the Iranian-born fitness model and actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023. He also asked for spousal support and for Spears to pay for attorney fees.
After filing for divorce, Asghari said in a statement shared via an Instagram story, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."
Spears, days later, shared a lengthy statement to Instagram in which she said, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"
The former couple met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. They became engaged in September 2021 and wed in an intimate ceremony at the "...Baby One More Time" singer's home in June 2022.
ABC News has reached out to Spears and Asghari for comment but did not immediately receive a response.