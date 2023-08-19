Britney Spears has broken her silence about her husband, Sam Asghari, filing for divorce.
The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram overnight to share a video and written message addressing their split.
In the clip, Spears sports a black-and-green two-piece, and dances to Janet Jackson's hit song, "If," and can be seen mouthing the lyrics, "But I'm not, so I can't, then I won't, but if I was your girl."
"As everyone knows, Hesam [sic] and I are no longer together," the caption begins. "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business."
She continued, adding, "I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly," and, "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that."
"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she concluded the post.
The couple first met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. The pair were married in June 2022 in a ceremony at Spears' home and Asghari later told "GMA" in an interview that life with Spears was " a fairytale."
Asghari filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. The date of separation was listed as July 28 and Asghari is asking for spousal support and for Spears to pay for attorney's fees.
Asghari commented on the divorce on Thursday in a statement he shared on his Instagram story.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari said in a statement shared on Instagram Thursday. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."