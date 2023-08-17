Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage.
Asghari filed the petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.
The date of separation is listed as July 28 and Asghari is asking for spousal support as well as for Spears to pay for attorney's fees.
Asghari commented on the divorce on Thursday in a statement he shared on his Instagram story.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari said. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."
The couple first met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.
Asghari, an Iranian-born fitness model and actor, who stood by Spears when she successfully overturned her 13-year conservatorship, proposed to the pop star in September 2021.
The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer took to Instagram at the time with a video to share the news and show off her ring.
Asghari and Spears wed in June 2022 in an intimate ceremony at Spears' home.
The event was attended by approximately 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and more.
Following their wedding, Asghari told "GMA" in an interview that life with Spears was "a fairytale."
"It's just been surreal," he said at the time. "We imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was."
ABC News has reached out to Spears and Asghari for comment.