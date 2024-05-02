Chris Hemsworth stepped out on the red carpet with his wife and kids on Thursday, May 2, in Sydney, Australia, for the premiere of his new film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Hemsworth was seen with his wife Elsa Pataky and his two kids, Sasha and Tristan.
Hemsworth stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlee Fraser in the film set to release later this month on May 24. Hemsworth's kids posed for pictures wearing black suits with undershirts, while Hemsworth wore a gray plaid suit. Pataky wore a long black dress which sparkled under the carpet lights.
This is not Hemsworth's first premiere-turned-family affair. In 2022, Hemsworth brought Pataky and his children to the "Thor: Love and Thunder" premiere in Sydney.
"Furiosa" is the fifth movie in the "Mad Max" franchise.