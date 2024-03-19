The second trailer for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is here.

In the trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, snippets from the film show how Furiosa's story began.

Furiosa, which was played by Charlize Theron in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road," is played this time by actress Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming prequel. The trailer shows scenes of Furiosa being snatched from her family by Chris Hemsworth's post-apocalyptic warlord Dementus.

"As a child, my world was forever changed," Taylor-Joy says as Furiosa. "He took it all from me."

Apparently, she escapes captivity, and now, according to a title card, "She is back for vengeance."

Furiosa says, "My childhood. My mother. I want them back!" triggering an all-out chase and all new vehicular mayhem for which visionary director George Miller is famous.

Furiosa also appears to forge an alliance with Immortan Joe, the skull-faced warlord she fought years later in "Fury Road," warning him of Dementus, "If you find him, he's mine."

We also see Anya's character shearing off her hair. With her grease-blackened forehead, she's a spitting image of Theron's version.

A voiceover notes, "There will always be war. But to get home, Furiosa fought the world."

At the end of the trailer, she finally comes face-to-face with Dementus as an adult: "Remember me?!" she asks.

The upcoming movie from Warner Bros. Pictures revs into theaters May 24.