The highly anticipated trailer to "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," a prequel to director George Miller's Oscar-winning "Mad Max: Fury Road," has arrived.

As the name implies, the movie from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures centers on the early days of Charlize Theron's warrior woman, with Anya Taylor-Joy playing the role this time. The post-apocalyptic film is the origin story for the character.

The studios tease, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," played by Chris Hemsworth.

The tease continues, "Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Immortan Joe was the skull mask-wearing, god-like baddie in 2015's "Fury Road," played then by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne, who led his army of warboys to find Furiosa after she escaped with his harem.

"Fury Road" was hailed for its unmatched, practically -shot vehicular mayhem in this day and age of CGI, and the director that exploded onto the scene with 1979's "Mad Max," which spawned two sequels starring Mel Gibson, is back in the driver's seat for "Furiosa."

And as fans would expect, the trailer is chock full of the insane-looking vehicles and over-the-top stunts that made his Max movies famous.

"The question is," Hemsworth's baddie asks Furiosa at the close of the clip, "do you have it in ya to make it epic?"

The trailer shows that answer is yes.

"Furiosa" speeds into theaters nationwide on May 24, 2024