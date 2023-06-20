Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a ruthless killer in the new trailer for "Kraven the Hunter."
From Sony, the upcoming film follows the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, the Marvel Comics villain historically known as one of Spider-Man's nemeses.
"Villains aren't born -- they're made," the trailer states, promising to show the genesis of the supervillain, from his traumatizing childhood to the hunting accident that brought him his powers.
Taylor-Johnson leads a cast that also stars Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.
"Kraven the Hunter" is set to release on Oct. 6 and exists in Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel films, alongside the "Venom" movies, "Morbius" and the upcoming "Madame Webb."
This is not Taylor-Johnson's first time playing a Marvel character theatrically. He previously portrayed Pietro Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver, the brother of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."