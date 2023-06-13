The teaser trailer for Pixar's "Elio" is finally here -- and it's out of this world.
A two-minute look at the film, the 28th from the iconic animation studio, dropped online Tuesday and gave movie fans a look at what intergalactic misadventures await the titular character, voiced by Yonas Kibreab.
The official description of the Adrian Molina-directed movie from Pixar describes Elio as "an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide."
It continues, "Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be."
"For centuries, we have called out to the universe looking for answers," a voiceover says at the start of the teaser trailer, adding that next year "the universe calls back."
We then see Elio's mom, Olga (voiced by America Ferrera) receive a message telling her to "Bring us your leader." As this happens she receives a call from Elio, resulting in the aliens picking up on his voice and summoning the child to the stars.
Other voices heard in the teaser trailer include Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon, members of the United Advanced Species of the Universe.
"Elio" releases in theaters March 1, 2024.