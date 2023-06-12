Audiences were introduced to Carl in 2009's "Up," which followed Carl on an adventure to fulfill his and his late wife Ellie's lifelong dream of traveling to Paradise Falls in South America, tying thousands of balloons to his home to get there. Along the way, Carl meets a little boy named Russell -- a "Wilderness Explorer" -- a talking dog named Dug, and a giant bird named Kevin. The four of them end up facing several dangers and challenges on their journey to Paradise Falls.