The official trailer for "Wonderwell," starring Carrie Fisher, is here.
The fantasy film was Fisher's last project before her death in December 2016.
In the trailer, Fisher appears as the "enigmatic Hazel," who is described in the film as the "fabled witch of the woods." A young girl, Violet (Kiera Milward), encounters Hazel after falling from a tree in the woods into a portal that takes her to a new world filled with magic.
The movie, which also stars singer and actress Rita Ora, is described on IMDb as "a coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond."
Director Vlad Marsavin told Deadline, "The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself."
Marsavin explained that issues with the film's visual effects and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a nearly seven-year delay. And then there was the death of Fisher, which he called a "huge shock."
"Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," Marsavin recalled. "After a night shoot, which went on until 2 a.m., she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team."
He added, "Now is the perfect time to share her magical onscreen moments as Hazel."
"Wonderwell" will play in limited release at AMC theaters in the U.S. starting on June 23 followed by a digital release.
This article was originally published on June 15, 2023.