Billie Lourd is remembering her mother, Carrie Fisher, six years after her death.

While the previous years have been hard for the actress following her mother's passing, Lourd said it's recently been "joyful" for her.

In a photo Lourd shared on Instagram on Tuesday of her and her mom when Lourd was younger, the "Scream Queens" star said she misses her mom, but the birth of her daughter and seeing her meet her oldest son has been magical for her.

"It has been six years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful in my life," Lourd said. "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced."

She added, "But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, FILE In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd attend a premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, Calif.

"That's the thing about grief," she said. "I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them."

The actress then shared a message for others experiencing grief to not ignore their pain and said that they are not alone.

"Life can be magical and griefy at the same time," she said.

Fisher died unexpectedly on Dec. 27 2016, after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 60 years old. The next day, Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died from a stroke.

Since then, Lourd has been open on social media about how she's coped with the loss of her mother, whom she called "Momby," and her grandmother, and has shared how she's dealt with the grief.