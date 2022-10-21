Actress Billie Lourd is remembering her late mother Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 66th birthday.

Lourd, who is Fisher's only child, shared a sweet throwback photo of the two of them when Lourd was a baby and wrote in a caption on Instagram about what she's learned about grief over the past six years since her mother's death.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, FILE In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd attend a premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, Calif.

"I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f--- I'm talking about. But then I realized even after six years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these," Lourd wrote. "You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing -- the ultimate shape shifter."

"You never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel," she added. "And that's okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another Billie Lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone."

Fisher was 60 years old when she died unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering cardiac arrest. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died the next day from a stroke.

Since then, Lourd has been open on social media about how she's coped with the loss of her mother, whom she called "Momby," and her grandmother, and has shared how she's dealt with the grief.