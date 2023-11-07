A final trailer for "The Marvels," which debuted during ABC and ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast Nov. 6, revealed a cameo by Tessa Thompson's heroic warrior Valkyrie from the "Thor" franchise.

The trailer begins with flashbacks of the Avengers' final battle with Thanos in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" and the Marvel villain's haunting words hinting at what's to come.

"My work is inevitable. There will always be more to finish it," he says, leading to our best look yet at a new enemy, the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn played by Zawe Ashton.

Tessa Thompson in Marvel Studios' THE MARVELS. Marvel Studios

"Be there for the moment that changes everything," a graphic in the trailer reads, after which Valkyrie tells Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, "You can stand tall without standing alone."

One more surprise is teased at the end of the trailer when Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury says, "They're here." Who "they" are, however, is not revealed.

"The Marvels," directed by Nia DaCosta and also starring Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, opens nationwide Nov. 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."